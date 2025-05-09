Joe Ghartey Calls For Ceasefire In NPP

Former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Joe Ghartey, has called for a ceasefire between feuding factions in the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Hon. Ghartey, there was no single person in the Party who could by himself or herself win the next election.

He said what was necessary now was “cool heads, sober reflection and strategic thinking.

He stressed that “There is no point in pointing fingers against each other”, saying that as a popular Ghanaian proverb says “when you point a finger at one person the other four point at you.”

He noted that since it is said that a fish rots from its head, it was not surprising that a lot of the blame was being heaped on the top.

However, he said at all levels things fell apart.

As a Cabinet Minister for example, Hon. Ghartey said he found it difficult to reach some CEOs but it would serve no useful purpose to name those persons at this time. On the current feud between Abronye and Kennedy Agyapong, he pleaded that they and their supporters should please ceasefire.

He said the time that some of them where quiet for the Party to be torn apart and destroyed by selfish interest was over. He concluded that “we have been taught a lesson but it is just bent, not broken”.