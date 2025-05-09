Kidnapped Women Rescued, Returned Home Safely – CID Boss

DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor, has announced the successful rescue of two Ghanaian women, Evelyn Serwaa Konadu and Anatasia Baidoo, who were kidnapped in Nigeria.

During a press briefing in Accra, DCOP Donkor explained that their rescue was made possible through a collaborative effort involving the Ghana Police Service, the Nigeria Police Force, and the National Signals Bureau.

“This morning, the victims were safely transported back to Ghana and received at Kotoka International Airport.

Both women are reported to be in stable condition and will receive necessary medical attention before undergoing standard police procedures to provide their accounts for ongoing investigations,” she stated.

“The Ghana Police Service remains steadfast in its core mandate of crime prevention, detection, apprehension, and prosecution,” said DCOP Donkor. “We are committed to ensuring that Ghana remains a safe and secure place for all.”

In addition to the rescue update, DCOP Donkor also issued a warning to the public regarding a concerning rise in romance scams and other forms of online fraud.

She urged individuals to exercise heightened caution when interacting with unknown persons online, advising them to refrain from sharing personal or financial information and to report any suspicious behavior to the police immediately.

Background

The Ghana Police Service, in a joint operation with the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and the Nigeria Police Force, rescued two female victims who were kidnapped and featured in a viral video that caused national outrage.

The disturbing footage, which circulated widely on social media, showed one of the victims being assaulted with a machete while nude. The footage sparked public alarm and prompted swift action by security agencies.

In a statement, the Ghana Police confirmed the rescue of the victims and announced that eight suspects had been arrested in connection with the kidnapping. The arrests were made across various hideouts in both Ghana and Nigeria.