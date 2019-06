Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has hinted that the 275 ambulances for the one constituency one ambulance policy would arrive in August 2019.

According to him, government has procured Mercedes Benz first class ambulances.

He made this known to the Muslim Community during his Ramadan tour of the North East region.

In Ghana currently, only 55 ambulances at public hospitals are in good condition.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu