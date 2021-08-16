28 OMCs Rob State Of Taxes

A REPORT released by the Auditor General’s Department said 28 oil marketing companies (OMCs) failed to pay GH₵226,942,904.00 taxes on petroleum products they lifted from the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) between July 2018 to December 2019.

This was contained in the 2020 Auditor General’s report on the public accounts of Ghana.

According to the report, the OMCs failed to comply with Section 104 of the Customs Act 2015 (Act 891).

It thus recommended to the Commissioner of the Customs Division to recover those monies without any further delays.

“Section 104 of the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891) provides that where the Commissioner-General establishes that a person owes duty or tax arrears, that person shall within thirty days of a written request by the Commissioner-General refund the money or pay the duty or tax arrears owed.”

“Our audit disclosed that 28 OMCs from July 2018 to December 2019, lifted various petroleum products without paying the required duties and taxes totaling GH¢226,942,904.00 to GRA-Customs Division.”

“We recommended to the Commissioner, Customs Division to recover the amount of GH¢226,942,904.00 from the OMCs without any further delay

The document is titled: “Report of the Auditor-General on the public accounts of Ghana – Public boards, corporations, and other statutory institutions for the year ended 31 December 2020”.

GH¢33M Taxes In 2018

The 2018 Auditor-General also accused ten oil marketing companies (OMC) of causing the state to lose about GH¢33,675,044 between 2016 and 2017.

“Our review of petroleum products lifted at TOR between November 2016 and November 2017 showed that 10 OMCs defaulted in the payment of excise duties, taxes and levies amounting to GH¢33,675,044,” a report from the Auditor General stated.

The report blamed the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for failing to collect tax revenue, apply measures and sanction the defaulting OMCs.

“Included in this tax irregularity was GH¢33,675,044 due from ten oil marketing companies who failed to pay taxes on petroleum products lifted at TOR between November 2016 and November 2017.” – Citinewsroom