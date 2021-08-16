Gateway Real Estate Africa Develops Adumuah Place

GATEWAY REAL Estate Africa, a leading property developer and manager with operations across Africa, has broken ground on its first development in Ghana.

Internationally designed Adumuah Place will be Appolonia City’s first A-grade commercial office building, strategically located at the entrance to the new city, within close commute to key areas across greater Accra.

The $3.4 million development offers approximately 2000m2 of prime office space and 85 secured open parking bays and boasts Appolonia Development Company Limited as anchor tenant. Offices range from 116m2 to 661m2 depending on tenant requirements. In addition to attracting other corporate tenants, the developer is envisaging a retail component comprising pharmacies, convenience shops, financial institutions, restaurants, and beauty salons on the ground floor of the development.

“We are very excited to commence with the construction of Adumuah Place, despite Covid-19 related challenges,” commented GREA CEO and co-founder, Greg Pearson.

“GREA’s ability to successfully deploy US$400 million across nine countries since inception in 2018 speaks to the immense depth and experience of our team across a wide range of sectors. “At the same time, we add value to the economies and communities in which we operate, through local procurement, professional skills transfer and infrastructure development.

The option of working from A-grade offices away from the congestion of the Central Business District, has moved to the forefront in attracting new tenants. This is particularly so in Accra, where more than two million commuters enter the city’s CBD every day creating travel times to work of up to three hours for workers who leave their homes after 6am, making for long and tiring days, lower productivity and severely constrained home or leisure time.

Appolonia City is a 2,325-acre master-planned new city in Greater Accra, designed and delivered by Rendeavour, Africa’s largest city developer. With 30% of the development earmarked for open and green spaces, and with power, ICT and road infrastructure already in place, Appolonia City offers residents and tenants space to work, live and play in a well-planned, natural and safe environment. “Appolonia City is rapidly becoming the destination of choice for companies and individuals moving away from Accra’s heavy traffic for a healthy, congestion free environment, and we expect the number of residents in the city to grow exponentially this year,” said Bright Owusu-Amofah of Rendeavour Ghana.

Adumuah Place is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022