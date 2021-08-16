Hollard Ghana Flaunts Insuretech Products

Mrs. Patience Akyianu, CEO, Hollard Ghana

HOLLARD GHANA says the introduction of Insuretech, its new array of e-insurance products onto the Ghanaian market is set to make waves in the sector, delight customers, create unrivalled customer experience and engender stress-free claims process by putting the customer first.

Insuretech is a combination of ‘insurance’ and ‘technology’ which refers to using technology to drive cost savings and efficiency in the insurance industry. It explores ways for insurance firms to offer personalised policies using data obtained from connected devices and allowing them to match product prices to potential customers’ behaviours and preferences.

Starting with its digital micro-insurance, MeBanbɔ Life Insurance, Hollard Life said the product was developed out of insights received from engaging with potential customers in underserved markets who expressed interest in securing their financial wellbeing against unexpected incidences, such as funerals and disability.

‘MeBanbɔ’ is currently available to persons older than 18 years who use the Vodafone mobile network by dialing USSD code *269#.

Although still early, the outcomes of the introduction of MeBanbɔ are clear. Close to ten thousand signups so far, widespread visibility and reach, renewed interest in insurance, a new vision of insurance as a lifestyle, increased penetration, and a prime example of Insuretech.

MyChurchPay

This allows church members to pay their tithes and offerings whiles earning life cover and hospital cash-back. Church members benefit by simply dialing USSD code *800*80# or downloading MyChurchPay Mobile App or via social/mobile to donate offerings/ tithes.

Partnership With Jumia

To make insurance more accessible, Hollard said it partnered Africa’s leading e-commerce platform Jumia to retail insurance digitally. Jumia leverages its technology and network to provide its efficient Jumia Pay platform for Ghanaians to purchase Hollard’s general and life insurance products online. Via www.jumia.com.gh/hollard-ghana the process is simple, fast, and completely digital with JumiaPay via mobile money.

Araba Hollard

The award-winning chatbot called Araba Hollard fronts Hollard Insurance’s product, Hollard ChatInsure. Currently hosted on WhatsApp, the chatbot is fondly called ‘Araba Hollard’. Araba is the first virtual insurer in the country, offering end-to-end insurance services within the messaging application and without human intervention. Users simply save her number 0242426412 and message her on WhatsApp to access her services.

Araba offers renters and homeowners, home and home contents insurance. Customers can initiate, process, pay and receive policy documents on WhatsApp covering burglary, fire and allied perils to their possessions and physical building structure.

Hollard Ghana and its subsidiaries – Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance – combine its deep local knowledge of the market having previously operated in Ghana for 25 years as Metropolitan Insurance with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand in 18 countries across the world.

It is headquartered in South Africa.