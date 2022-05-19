29 Contest Positions In Eastern Region NPP

Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, one of the aspirants

A TOTAL of 29 persons filed their nominations to contest various positions in the Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) by the close of Tuesday.

The aspirants, who went through vetting yesterday and will continue today ahead of balloting for the election scheduled for next week, include Jeffrey Konadu Addo, incumbent Regional Secretary and Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, New Juaben North Constituency Chairman, who are locking horns for the regional chairmanship position.

Francis Obeng and Richard Koranteng Twum have filed for the 1st vice chairmanship position, while

6 persons – Ebenezer Lawrence Ayisi, Michael Oteng Adu, Frank Appiah, Nana Oteng Akuffo Akoto, Hormenu Kofi Walter and Paul Amaning – have filed to contest the regional second vice chairmanship position.

The regional secretary position is being contested by Anthony Osei Adjei, the Eastern Regional Director of National Communications Authority (NCA) and Buckman Akuffo, a Lecturer at Koforidua Technical University.

Nana Sefa Edmund Papin (incumbent), Felix Osafo Marfo and Robert Osei Danso Ofori Attah have also filed to contest for the assistant secretary position.

The incumbent Regional Treasurer, Kumi Larbi Benjamin, is being challenged by Opoku Peterson Dacosta.

The regional organiser position has three persons – Jerry Osei Opoku, the incumbent Youth Organiser, Opoku Acheampong George and Ahmed Yusif Yonah contesting, while the incumbent Regional Women’s Organiser, Fati Vondolie, is being challenged by Mercy Ano Darkoh, Headmistress of Mount Sinai SHS.

The regional youth organiser position will keenly be contested by six aspirants – Adamu Musah Raha, Wuttoh Agoku, Asante Isaac, Alfred Believe Awatsi, Aaron Donkor, Nana Afari Kwagyire Aggrey and Baffuor Agyemang Sarkodie.

Hussein Mohammed Fadilu is the only aspirant for the regional Nasara coordinator position.

Kwame Appiah Kodua, who was in charge of the filing process, disclosed these to the media on Tuesday.

BY Daniel Bampoe