29 Hoodlums Rounded Up At Ashaiman

Twenty-nine suspects have been rounded up by police for their involvement in violent clashes between two factions at New Tulaku, Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects were arrested Friday October 28, 2022 dawn after causing harm to each other.

Initial investigation has disclosed that a misunderstanding between two rival factions at the New Tulaku meat market resulted in the attack in which six people sustained various degrees of injuries.

The injured are currently at the hospital receiving medical attention, and are all in stable condition, according to statement released by the police.

The police have since restored calm and deepened personnel presence at Ashaiman and its environs.

Investigation continues and all those involved will be brought to justice, the police statement said.

By Vincent Kubi