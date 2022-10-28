Take Control Of Economic Management Team- Mahama Tells Akufo-Addo

Former President John Mahama has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take control and reconstitute his Economic Management Team.

According to him, sacking the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta alone is not enough.

He said President Akufo-Addo must “reconstitute and take control of the economic management team himself,” which is normally headed by the Vice President.

Speaking on the state of the economy, Mr. Mahama was of the view that the Finance Minister’s position was currently untenable.

This follows the call by some Majority MPs for the dismissal of Mr. Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

But the President stepped down the calls from his own party for Mr. Ofori-Atta to be replaced and asked that he be given time to complete the International Monetary Fund deal and 2023 budget.

However, the former President believes there is no basis for the President’s appeal, saying “Budget preparations and IMF negotiations are the results of teamwork. They are not the work of one individual. I fail to see how the absence of the minister will affect the preparation of the budget and the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.”

“There surely must be persons with the requisite experience in the NPP to carry on this work,” the former President further said.

By Vincent Kubi