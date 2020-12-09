John Dumelo Mocked For Losing Ayawaso West Wuogon Election

John Dumelo

Actor turned politician, John Dumelo, was Monday evening trolled by social media users after provisional results from the 2020 general elections indicated he had lost.

John was the National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the parliamentary elections.

He and the incumbent New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate, Lydia Alhassan were the front runners in the elections at the constituency. They keenly contested the seat but Lydia retained it for the NPP.

A video of John Dumelo from the polling station where he voted, showed him looking all edgy and in pain. He couldn’t sit properly.

He was mocked by social media users and subsequently trended on Twitter as a result.

“The money Dumelo had from acting all he take do politics. As the movie industry cast dierr unless he go act Efie wura for TV3 like that o,” Twitter user @Tef_lon_don said.

“I stay at Tema but I transferred my vote to Ayawaso West. I’m soo happy my vote against Dumelo wasn’t in vain,” @Akua_Nissi also said.

“Maa Lydia is doing to Dumelo what Bayern did to my team Barcelona. Masre saaa,” @Eny3_mani_aa1 also tweeted.

“The gap between Maa Lydia and John Dumelo be wide pass Accra to Navrongo…Herh Ayawaso West Wuogon people be wicked eii,” @KoJo_Bankz99 tweeted.

“John Dumelo should stick to Kissing Yvonne Nelson and Nadia Buari cos politics isn’t his calling,” @Opresii added.

By Francis Addo