Flavour Opens Up On Alleged Love Affair With Chidinma

Flavour and Chidinma

Popular Nigerian singer, Flavour N’abania, has opened up on his rumoured relationship with sensational singer, Chidinma Ekile.

Few months back, Flavour was rumoured to be in an intimate relationship with Chidinma after they kissed on set and some pictures of the celebrities surfaced online.

However, Flavour in an interview with BBC Igbo, said he is in good terms with Chidinma, adding that their relationship is professional.

He stressed that their goodwill was only for the song released.

“My connection to Chidinma is terrible. We kissed on TV, and it was awesome because the music we played at the time was love music.

“Kissing is like acting to show what we’re reading is awesome.

“It’s like when someone dies in a movie. The person didn’t really die because you’ll see him in another movie,” Flavour said.