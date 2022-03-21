3 Akatsi Motorbike Robbers Jailed 60 years

Three persons have been sentenced to a total of 60 years imprisonment in hard labor for robbery-related offences contrary to the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The three who were convicted of robbery, abetment of robbery, and conspiracy to commit a crime were handed 20 years each; making a total of 60 years.

His Lordship Issac Addo who presided over the proceedings before the Sogakope Circuit Court said the sentence took into consideration the ages of the accused persons and the recent increase in robberies in the area.

The three, Godsway Sedofia 19, Seraphim Torgbor 18, and Destiny Adzakpo 18 years old were handed their sentences on Friday, March 18, 2022. A fourth suspect who is believed to be the mastermind of the robbery, Robert Sedofia is still on the run. All four lived in Glikpome near Akatsi, in the Volta region.

The Police Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Seidu Kodua who narrated the facts of the case to the court recounted that on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, accused Godsway Sedofia hired the services of a motorbike rider, Prosper Ahianor from the Akatsi central market to Atidzive.

On reaching a section of the road, the suspect ordered the rider to stop. With the assistance of his accomplices’ Destiny Adzakpo and Robert Sedofia (the gang leader) who had laid an ambush, they robbed the victim of his Haojue motorbike with registration number M-21- VR 3225 and a crash helmet. The rider surrendered the bike after Robert threatened him with a pistol.

The victim then informed his colleague motorbike riders of the ordeal and asked that they assisted in locating the bike. Shortly after, the victim had a tip-off that Godsway Sedofia and Seraphim Torgbor were seen on a motorbike speeding through Glikpome town near Atidzive.

The victim and his friends proceeded to the house of Godsway Sedofia and got him arrested in his room at Glikpome with the crash helmet in his possession.

Godsway Sedofia admitted to the offence in his caution statement and mentioned Seraphim Torgbor, Destiny Adzakpo, and Robert Sedofia as his accomplices.

On Friday, December 24, 2021, Seraphim Torgbor and Destiny Adzakpo were arrested at their hideout at Glikpome.

During interrogation, Destiny Adzakpo stated that he and the gang leader Robert Sedofia had parked the said motorbike at the premises of Keta Municipal Hospital where Robert’s dad worked as a security officer. Police took Destiny Adzakpo to the hospital to retrieve the motorbike.

In his caution statement, Seraphim Torgbor conceded that he only participated in the planning of the act but did not take part in it. Nonetheless, he is the one who identified and gave information on the motorbike to be robbed.

After thorough investigation and interrogation of the three suspects, they were put before the Sogakope Circuit Court where all three convicts pleaded not guilty. A full trial commenced, following which they were found guilty of the charges of robbery, abetment to robbery, and conspiracy to commit the crime.

Efforts are still underway to arrest Robert Sedofia, the Police have said.

From Fred Duodu, Akatsi (k.duodu@yahoo.com