3 Arrested For Illegal Possession of Firearms

Two targeted intelligence-led operations conducted at Tema Community 25 and Dansoman on February 21, 2022, led to the retrieval of some weapons and ammunitions.

The operation at Tema Community 25 led to the arrest of suspect Abdul Razak, aged 46 years, for possessing a firearm without lawful authority.

A search conducted on him at his hideout led to the retrieval of an AK47 assault rifle, 90 rounds of live AK47 ammunition, 4 rounds of 17mm ammunition, a machete and a rubber pistol.

Suspects Hamza Yakubu and Mubarak Yakubu were also arrested at Dansoman.

A search conducted on them led to the retrieval of one pump action gun and a pistol.

The Police said all three suspects have since been put before the court.

“We shall continue to conduct targeted intelligence-led operations to clamp down on criminals and also ensure illegal weapons are retrieved from society”.

The Police confirmed in a statement that “we are urging people with information on criminal elements within their communities to report to the police for action”.