South African Rapper Allegedly Commits Suicide

Famous South African rapper, Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, popularly known as Riky Rick, is dead.

The 34-year-old rapper reportedly committed suicide on Wednesday at his residence.

Ricky was reported to have hanged himself with a rope after suffering from severe depression.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The deceased’s family spokesperson, Sheikani Makhado in a statement confirmed his death.

Part of the statement read: “Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado (aged 34) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (23rd February) in Johannesburg.”

The family mentioned that “Riky’s nurturing and developing of young musical talent is well documented and will forever be remembered.”

His greatest hits were Amantombazane, Boss Zonke, and Sidlukotini.

Ricky Rick in 2020, opened up about his struggle with depression after his father died.

He is survived by his wife, Bianca Naidoo and two children.