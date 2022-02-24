I Regret Campaigning For Adjoa Safo- Afia Schwarzenegger

Showbiz personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has waded into the controversy surrounding Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo saying she regretted the day she went out to campaign for her to win her parliamentary seat.

Adwoa Safo has been trending for days over her continuous absence from parliament.

Earlier reports alleged that her action has something to do with her decision to terminate the appointment of Gertrude Quashigah as the boss of the Ghana School Feeding Programme which was overturned by a higher authority.

After that incident, she requested a leave of office which was granted by the President but she has since refused to properly return to the House for government business to progress thereby making things very difficult for the Majority side in Parliament to cope without her due to the hung parliament.

Some Ghanaians have expressed their displeasure over her absence especially when she is supposed to represent her constituents.

According to Afia, she was disappointed in how Adwoa was handling issues

She has regretted abandoning her sick father and kids to campaign for Adwoa Safo during the 2020 elections.

“To think that I abandoned my sick father and my children to campaign for this woman in Dome is appalling… I apologise to the people of Dome Kwabenya … Pls forgive me. We will do better next time!!!! Ghana hasn’t been given to anyone as” Work and Pay” .. the people of Dome Kwabenya deserves better … let there be a by-election for the vacant seat. Oh yes, I said it … the constitution makes it clear Good morning Ghana,” Afia wrote on Instagram.

By Francis Addo