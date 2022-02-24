Ukrainian Servicemen Get Ready To Respond To An attack In Ukraine’s Lugansk Region

Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine early Thursday, with President Vladimir Putin warning other countries not to intervene and Ukraine’s Western allies pledging their support and new rounds of strong sanctions as they condemned the Russian assault.

Putin used a televised address to announce what he called a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in response to what he termed Ukrainian threats. He said those who opposed the action will face “consequences they have never seen.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces carried out strikes on Ukraine’s military infrastructure and border guards. He said the government was introducing martial law throughout the country, while urging people to stay calm and stay home.

“No panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will win over everybody because we are Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

He later announced Ukraine cut diplomatic ties with Russia and that the government would arm “anyone who wants to defend the country.”

