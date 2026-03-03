3 Arrested For Lynching Man At Lashibi

The suspects

A 26-year-old Liberian national, Austin Tengbeh, has been lynched by a mob near Lashibi-Sakumono following a theft allegation on February 27, 2026.

According to reports, Mr. Tengbeh, a resident of the Spintex area, had gone to visit a fellow Liberian at a residential property in Lashibi when an altercation occurred, which subsequently led to the unfortunate incident now under investigation.

A security guard had accused the young man of stealing, during what witnesses described as a minor disagreement.

His girlfriend explained that the guard allegedly chased him while shouting accusations, which attracted people nearby. The gathering quickly turned chaotic, and he was seriously injured during the incident.

“I was right here, and Austin was standing right next to me. The security man was just here, with a cutlass shouting at Austin. I was just telling Austin to go upstairs because I don’t want them to fight. Austin said he didn’t do anything,” she narrated.

According to her, the security man allegedly dragged Tengbeh down the stairs and assaulted him, while ordering him to leave the premises after he had visited the compound to collect paper.

“The man grabbed Austin and brought him down [from the stairs] and hit him, telling him to get out, saying, ‘if you come to somebody’s compound harass their wife, I will beat you’ (sic),” she narrated.

Austin’s girlfriend explained that a painter at the scene attempted to restrain the security man, but was unsuccessful. She added that the woman who allegedly reported that she had been assaulted by the deceased also arrived at the scene, after which she apologised on behalf of Tengbeh while clarifying the claims.

“Another guy, a painter tried to intervene by holding the security man and preventing him from beating Austin, but he failed. The lady that said she was assaulted also came and I asked her what happened, which she explained. I apologised to her. The security man rushed at Austin again and started pushing and hitting him to leave the compound (sic),” the girlfriend stated.

She added that Austin was later sent to Sakumono Community Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The late Austin Tengbeh

Suspect Arrested

The Ghana Police Service, in a press statement, has confirmed that three individuals namely Vincent Adzikah, 38; Francis Amuzu, 44; and William Addison, 34, have been arrested and are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations. A fourth suspect, Enoch Mensah, is currently at large, and efforts are underway to arrest him.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased had visited his brother at the said apartment in the company of his girlfriend, but was attacked and assaulted by some residents and members of the public when the caretaker of the apartment raised an alarm that the deceased was a thief,” parts of the statement read.

Head of Public Affairs, Accra Region, Supt. Juliana Obeng, said after police received the distressing call, a patrol team arrived promptly at the scene, rescued the deceased, and conveyed him to the Sakumono Community Hospital for emergency medical attention. He was, however, pronounced dead on arrival by the medical officer on duty.

Embassy Response

The Embassy of the Republic of Liberia in Accra has called on its nationals to remain calm, as it is working with authorities to apprehend all persons involved in the lynching of Austin Tengbeh.

The Embassy further stated that it has been communicating with individuals connected to the incident, and making efforts to formally reach and engage the next of kin in order to provide appropriate consular assistance and support.

“The Embassy will continue to follow the matter closely and will remain actively engaged with the relevant Ghanaian authorities to ensure that the matter proceeds in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Ghana. The Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community of Mr. Tengbeh,” the statement read.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke