3 Arrested In Bawku With Arms

A joint military and police operation has led to the arrest of three persons in Bawku for unlawful possession of arms.

One of the suspects was said to be part of the team that shot at a Formed Police Unit vehicle in the area recently.

Providing details on the arrest, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Upper East Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko-Okyere, mentioned that the team arrested the suspects in different locations.

He stressed that the first suspect was arrested with some weapons.

ASP Fianko-Okyere continued that the second suspect is believed to be a member of a group that fired on a Formed Police Unit vehilce, adding the third suspect was also arrested via a tip-off.

According to him, the suspects are in the custody of the Upper East Regional Police Command, assisting with investigation.

He said “All suspects are being detained now and awaiting prosecution. The people of the Upper East Region, especially those who find themselves in Bawku and its environs, should remain calm.

“The police and the military are on the ground to ensure that people go about their normal duties. We will not allow a few miscreants to hold the people of that jurisdiction to ransom.”

ASP David Fianko-Okyere stated that the suspects will be arraigned soon after their preliminary investigations.

By Vincent Kubi