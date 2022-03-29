3 Bodies To Redevelop Int’l Press Centre

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (middle) and representatives of the institutions in a group photo after the signing ceremony

THE GHANA Journalists Association (GJA), National Media Commission (NMC) and the Right to Information Commission (RITC), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to redevelop the International Press Centre.

The project, originally meant to be the new home of the GJA, when completed, will host media related organisations in the country and serve other functions as a multipurpose complex.

It will also contain broadcasting studios, press rooms, an interactive library, conference rooms, office spaces, spaces such as general retail outlets and retail banking outlets.

The commitment was made during the signing of the MoU

Present at the signing of the MoU which took place at the premises of the Ministry of Information, were the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, President of GJA, Roland Affail Monney, Lead Consultant Harry Sintim-Aboagye, Executive Secretary of the RTIC, Yaw Sarpong Boateng, representatives from the NMC and other supporting staff of the Ministry of Information.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, in his remarks, expressed delight at the new project emphasising that when completed, the building would become the new social, economic, and cultural destination for the media in Ghana and Africa at large.

He said the redevelopment of the press center will avoid the duplication of efforts and resources by media entities and will allow them to better coordinate their activities.

Mr. Monney, on his part, emphasised the need to work together as media umbrella bodies stressing that the redevelopment of the International Press Centre will allow them to work in close collaboration in an efficient manner.