3 Chinese, 2 Ghanaians Arrested For Galamsey

The suspects

The Central North Regional Police Command is leaving no stone unturned to nib illegal mining (galamsey) activities in the area in the bud.

The Command has, therefore, embarked on series of anti-galamsey operations, one of which led to the arrest of five persons.

The five suspects, included three Chinese nationals and two Ghanaians.

They were allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities on River Fum at Assin Ayitey, a farming community near Assin Akonfudi in the Assin North Constituency of the Central Region.

The names of the suspects were given as Ma Jian, aged 37, Ma Young, 31 and Ma Haibi, 54. The rest were Duut Kwabena Sakakba, 38 and Douglas Nyamekye, 36.

A statement issued by the Central North Regional Police Command and signed by ASP Francis Onyina, at the Public Affairs Directorate, noted that the suspects who are currently in custody are being processed to appear before the court to face justice.

The statement said during the operation, two excavators were found being used at the site.

ASP Onyina indicated that although the operators managed to flee with the ignition keys, efforts were underway to move the machines to a secure holding area.

He added that police are actively working to trace the owners of the excavators, so they can also be held accountable.

“During the operation, two excavators with chassis numbers SY 6HK1-XABEA-01-C3 and SWE365EOO762 were identified being used at the site by the miners.

“Notwithstanding the fact that the operators of the excavators bolted with the ignition keys, efforts are underway to get the excavators to a holding place,” the police disclosed.

Meanwhile, “the owners of the excavator machines would be traced to face justice as well,” the statement pointed out.

ASP Onyina also mentioned that a Toyota Hilux pickup with registration number GE 2743-13 was discovered at the site and has been impounded by the police.

The police also emphasised their determination to clamp down on illegal mining, and assured the public that all those found culpable would be made to face the full rigours of the law.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi