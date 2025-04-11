Savannah Police Arrest Man Over MoMo Vendor’s Murder

Suspect Nuhu Mumuni

The Savannah Regional Police Command, has arrested one Nuhu Mumuni, in connection with the alleged robbery and murder of a mobile money (MoMo) vendor at Pwalugu in the Upper East Region.

The Savannah Regional Police Command, through an intelligence-led operation, arrested the suspect who was on the wanted list on April 8, 2025, at his hideout at Mankarigu, in the Savannah Region.

According to the police, the suspect together with other accomplices, on March 3, 2025, shot to death Benjamin Apuri, a mobile money vendor at Pwalugu, and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Savannah Regional Police, and will be handed over to the Upper East Regional Police Command to be prosecuted.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo