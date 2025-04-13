“Canada Is Ready For Diaspora Property Expo Next Month”

From left: Paul Cudjoe – Ag. Head of Missions, Ghana Embassy Washington DC, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, Dr. Movita- Former Pennsylvania State Representative; Hon. Kenneth Gilbert Adjei; Col. Raj Kalra, Chairman, Kuber Group Africa; Verus Nartey- Executive Director, DPE

The Consul-General of the Ghana Consulate in Toronto, Mr. Peter Kobina Taylor, has assured Ghanaians and property enthusiasts in Canada that all was ready to host an exciting Canada edition of the Diaspora Property Expo, the highly anticipated exhibition and conference, which is scheduled for 24th and 25th May, 2025 at the Delta Hotels Toronto Airport & Conference Centre at 655 Dixon Rd, Etobicoke, Toronto.

Speaking as the host of the official launch of the Canada edition of DPE25, at the premises of the Ghana Consulate in Toronto, he hinted that “the expo‘s mission is to strengthen ties between Ghana and the Canadian diaspora while promoting sustainable and community-driven developments in Ghana”.

So far, over eighteen (18) top Ghanaian real estate developers have confirmed to participate in the highly anticipated Diaspora Property Expo Canada 2025, according to Julz Ossom, CEO of Canada-based Aim 2 Impact. “The big-name exhibitors expected at the Toronto event, amongst others, include Lakeside Estate, Goldkey Properties, Devtraco, JL Properties, Nestas Homes, Waylead Ghana, Prabon Homes, Clifton Homes, Blackrock Developers etc.”

Verus Nartey- Executive Director, Diaspora Property Expo

According to the executive director of the project, Mr. Verus Nartey, the Diaspora Property Expo Canada 2025, would offer wonderful and lively networking sessions where attendees would have the chance to engage with developers, financial institutions, fellow investors, government officials and other stakeholders.

The delegation from Ghana will include top government officials and leaders of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA). It will be led by the Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei.

According to Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, key reasons for his Ministry’s collaboration with this project are “to showcase opportunities for foreign and domestic investment in the real estate sector; to highlight government initiatives and projects while addressing Ghana’s housing needs, and finally to foster collaborations between government and private developers to drive infrastructure growth”, per message delivered at the Canada Launch.

Peter Kobina-Taylor- Consul General, Ghana Consulate, Toronto

In his message, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei described Ghana’s real estate landscape as “evolving” and recognized the diaspora as a key partner in shaping its future.

“Through initiatives like DPE 2025, we are building a bridge that connects the diaspora with verified, credible, and strategic property investment opportunities in Ghana. We invite you our brothers and sisters in Canada to take advantage of this platform and let’s work together to build not just homes but a legacy of prosperity for generations to come,” the Minister who was in Philadelphia last month for the United States leg of DPE 2025, added.

DPE 2025 is designed for Ghanaians in the diaspora to explore property ownership and investment opportunities in Ghana. The United States edition of DPE was held at the 1735 Market Street in Philadelphia on March 21-23, 2025. After a successful Pennsylvania event, the attention has now been turned to the Canada edition,

Diaspora Property Expo Canada 2025 is being organized by Aim 2 Impact, Diaspora Property Investment Ltd, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aim 2 Impact, Made in Ghana Consulting Ltd, Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA), Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Ghana High Commission in Ottawa, Ghana Consulate in Toronto and other partners.

In all, some 21 speakers will feature in the Toronto event; They include:

DPE Board Chairman and King of Abeadze, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII; Col. Raj Kalra- Chairman of Kuber Group Africa; Mr. Simon Atieku- Head of Mission, Ghana High Commission to Canada; and Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay- Current President of GREDA.

Other speakers will include Mark McLaughlin, an experienced mortgage broker of Mor Mortgages; Mr. Odoi Yemoh- President of the Ghanaian-Canadian Chamber of Commerce (GCCC), Chedwick Crieghtney- CEO Gold Pill Hroup; Jasmine Lee- Broker with EXP Realty Brokerage; Mr. Salah Kweku Kalmoni- Executive Director of Lakeside Estate and a council member of the GREDA and many more

Diaspora Property Expo Canada 2025 is sponsored by Delta Airlines, Dover Company Ltd, KennieDecor; Track Plant Construction Ltd, Catch Sun Enterprise; Spotless Tour Company, Build Haap Ghana Ltd, Valcom Kingdom Express and Signum Development