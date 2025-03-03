3 Dead Over Chieftaincy Clashes

Some of the burnt houses at Nanik

Three persons have been reported dead at Nanik near Bimbagu in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District of the North East Region over chieftaincy-related incident.

Nashiru Maijida, a 27-year-old teacher, was among the victims who lost their lives over the chieftaincy clash

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Binde Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The said chieftaincy conflict is between two rival factions around the Bimbagu area in the district, which has resulted in the burning of about 50 houses with several persons sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The North East Regional Minister, Ibrahim Tia, has since called for calm in the area between the two factions.

According to him, more security personnel have been deployed to the affected community to protect lives and properties.

“We have increased security deployment to see how we can minimise the attacks in the communities,” he disclosed.

He indicated that the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) would engage other stakeholders, especially the Regional House of Chiefs, to find a lasting solution to the issue.

“I think with the advice of REGSEC, Peace Council and the Chiefs, we will find a lasting solution to the attacks,” he added.

Mr. Tia assured that REGSEC is working tirelessly to ensure that the issue is resolved and residents who have fled return to their various communities.

The North East Regional Minister, however, urged the police to ensure that they arrest the perpetrators and prosecute them.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nanik