Asoma Banda Passes On

The late Asoma Banda

Businessman Asoma Banda has passed on after being bedridden for sometime now.

Prominent personalities such as Sam Jonah and nephew Ben Abdallah Banda have confirmed the sad demise.

Some family members and others from the Banda community were in Accra yesterday for the traditional pre-burial sitting at his residence.

He has been described as an iconic businessman and one-time owner of a private airline company in the country. The airline, Antrak, was a trailblazer in the domestic aviation industry, employing many Ghanaians.

Sam Jonah, a friend of the deceased, in a tribute described him as “the entrepreneur who saw potential where others saw decline”.

For Muslims who live in the Airport Residential Area in Accra, they have lost a man whose contribution to Islam saw the erection of a mosque in the area fondly called Asoma Banda Mosque.

He has since been buried.