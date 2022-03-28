3 Grabbed For Burying 2-Year-Old Autistic Child Alive

A couple and a 70-year-old grandfather are currently in the grips of the Komenda Police Command, for burying their two years old autistic child alive.

The incident reportedly occurred at Dutch Komenda in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem Municipality of the Central Region over the weekend.

According to reports, a spiritualist convinced the couple, Abas Sualihu, 37 years, and Rahinatu Sualihu, 29 years, that the little boy was a “spirit child” (a child given to parents by a river god), hence he didn’t deserve to live and had to be buried alive.

The Police said, the couple owing to the medical condition of the child conspired with the boy’s grandfather, Kweku Baah who’s the main suspect to bury him at the shore of Dutch Komenda on Friday, March 25th around 9:30pm.

But the baby was rescued by an eyewitness who reported the matter to the Police and they were arrested.

The spiritualist has also been declared wanted for his role in the criminal act, as the suspects will be arraigned before court early this week for prosecution.

-BY Daniel Bampoe