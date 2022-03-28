Bullion Van Cop Robbers Denied Bail

The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Patricia Amponsah has refused the bail application by the four Police Constables who were arraigned for their role in the Bullion Van attacks.

The four are facing two charges of attempt to commit a crime to wit; robbery and abetment, together with a civilian said to be a scrap dealer.

The four police officers are Constable Yaro Afisu Ibrahim, (A2), Constable Albert Ofosu, (A2), Constable Richard Boadu, (A3), and Constable Rabiu Jambedu, (A4).

One other, Razak Alhassan alias Zak, (A5), who is said to be a scrap dealer was also charged.

In court on Monday, March 28, 2022, DSP Sylvester Asare Asare told the court that they are not yet through with their investigations.

According to him, a lot is ongoing by way of investigations, and prayed for the accused persons to be remanded for further investigations.

DSP Asare said, from the last court sitting on March 9, several revelations have come up and four additional dockets involving the accused have been built in respect of the case.

He also told the court that, the police are closing in on some of the people mentioned in the case.

Bail

The five accused persons were all represented by lawyers Devine Dotse, A1, Eric Ansah, A2, Jango Nuhu, A3, Paul Kumi, A4, and Justine Pwavra Teriwajjah A5 all moved bail applications for their clients.

The court after listening to the parties said due to the ongoing investigation, it will grant the prayer of the prosecution to keep the accused.

Judge Amponsah urged the prosecution to put their house in order to ensure that, the plea of the accused is taken.

The case has since been adjourned to April 5, 2022.

Brief Facts

The brief facts of the case as presented to the court by DSP Asare were that the first four are police officers while the fifth is a scrap dealer.

DSP Asare told the court that, sometimes in the year 2021, the Ghana Police Service administration recorded a series of street robberies as well as attacks on bullion vans.

He said the service mounted surveillance on the suspected robbers undertaking these unlawful activities within the capital.

DSP Asare said, on February 22, 2022, the Police received a report of an attack on a bullion Van with Registration number GN 424-14 at North Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra by some gunmen.

He said the Police launched an investigation into the alleged robbery which led to the arrest of Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah alias Pablo [deceased] who admitted the offense during interrogation.

“Further inquiries led to the arrest of Lance Corporal [L/Cpl.] Stephen Nyame [also deceased] and the accused persons herein.”

He told the court that, “the accused persons during interrogation admitted taking part in the multiple Bullion Van robberies recorded in the Greater Accra Region including, the robbery which took place in February 2021 at Kingsway opposite the Freemason Society, Baastona- Spintex road in March 2021, Jamestown-Adedemkpo incident in June 2021 which led to the untimely death of Police Constable Emmanuel Osei.”

Investigations

DSP Asare said, during the investigations the late [L/Cpl.] Stephen Nyame and Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah mentioned two Nigerians including Omor Naija as accomplices currently on the run and that some of the weapons used in the robberies were with their Nigerian accomplices around Ashaiman.

On March 6, 2022, the late [L/Cpl.] Stephen Nyame and Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah alias Pablo led the Police to a suburb of Ashaiman to apprehend the said two Nigerians.

“The Ashaiman operation or raid resulted in an exchange of gunshots which later led to the death of the two officers.”