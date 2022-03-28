Oscars Condemns Will Smith Slap And Launches Review

The Oscars film academy has said it “condemns” Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock at the ceremony, and has launched a formal review of the incident.

A statement said it would “explore further action and consequences” in accordance with California law, and the body’s standards of conduct.

Smith slapped Rock in the face on stage after the comic made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

He went on to win the best actor Oscar.

Rock took aim at Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved hairdo, worn as a result of the hair loss condition alopecia.

The incident cast a pall on what should have been Hollywood’s biggest night to celebrate and overshadowed others’ achievements, one member of the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences – which puts on the Oscars ceremony – told the BBC.

“I woke up so bummed out about what Will Smith did,” said the member. “To me, he stole the limelight. I don’t think that was the place to be so violent. Most people where shocked. There were children there. It was a place to celebrate.”

