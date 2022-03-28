NPP Loyal Ladies Donate To Nursing Mothers, Pays Bills

The Loyal Ladies an all women volunteer group affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as part of its 6th anniversary celebration has donated assorted items to the Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) of the Suntreso Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

The NPP Ladies after presenting the items including provisions, clothes, also paid the medical bills for some nursing mothers at the ward.

The gesture, according to the Ashanti Regional Captain, Lucy Afia Asieduwaa Obeng is part of their willingness and determination to touch the hearts of mothers, children, and the vulnerable in society by seeking the necessary support to address their pressing needs.

She mentioned that the group has the well-being of mothers and children at heart and believes the items would help cater for the children thereby relieving the pressure on the management of the hospital.

She added that the donation also formed part of Loyal Ladies commitment to Ghanaians, adding that “Loyal Ladies since our inception in 2016 have impacted positively in the lives of Ghanaians in all endeavours and today’s exercise is only an addition to the already transformation agenda in the lives of the citizenry”.

The group over the weekend marked its 6th Anniversary in Kumasi which was graced by some of the party big wigs.

BY Daniel Bampoe