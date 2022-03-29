Will Smith: Oscars Probes Assault On Chris Rock

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on Monday, revealed it has commenced a formal review following Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.

An Academy spokesperson told Variety, “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further actions and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

With its intolerance for violence, Smith may face some type of disciplinary action or sanction and there are speculations he could be made to forfeit his prize.

Smith had slapped comedian, Chris Rock on Sunday over a joke the latter made about his wife’s baldness.

Rock has refused to press charges against Smith according to the Los Angeles Police Department.