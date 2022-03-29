Prices Of Satchet Water Go Up

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) has recommended to all its members to review the prices of their products upward.

In a press release signed by the National President, Magnus Nunoo, the Association stated that among other things, ice bottled water 500ml be retailed at GHC2, and iced bottled water, 750ml or medium size, be retailed at GHC2.50 and 1.5L bottled water GHC3.50.

“A bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30pcs, will now sell at GHC6 maximum from the retail trucks. Mini shops will now retail a bag of sachet at GHC8 per bag maximum,” part of the statement reads.

The new prices take effect from Friday April 1, 2022.

According to them, the price reviews have been necessitated by the rising cost of inputs, such as fuel and packaging materials which are mainly imported and produced from petroleum sources.

“At our previous review the exchange rate of the dollar was in the region of GHC6.50. Currently it is inching up to GHC8.50. Fuel which forms a major cost of distributing the products to the market centers has significantly gone up since our last review. It was GHC6.50 per liter and now it is above GHC11per liter, which is averaging 69.2% change since Jan 1, 2022 when the old prices were implemented,” the association explained.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) pleaded with government and it’s agencies to take a second look at many fees and taxes on the packaged water industry to help reduce the financial burden to save the industry and protect jobs for the youths along the value chain from production to consumption of the packaged water.

“Also considering the significant impact of the packaged water industry to the eradication of water borne deseases and the achievement of the SDG goals on water.”

By Vincent Kubi