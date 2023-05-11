3 Injured In Mahama’s Convoy Crash

Three persons are battling for their lives following an accident involving the convoy of former President John Dramani Mahama during his campaign tour of the Savannah Region.

The accident left three individuals, including TV3 Journalist, Christopher Amoako injured but the cause of the accident is yet unknown.

It took place in Dartotili, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region on Thursday May 11, 2023.

Two other victims, R.A. Jelil, the Savannah Regional Communications officer of the NDC, and an unidentified person known only as Samed were also injured.

The group was returning from the East and North-East Gonja Districts, headed towards Yapei and Daoboya in the Central and North Gonja Districts when the accident happened.

The injured were transported to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical attention, where former President Mahama was pictured attending to one of the injured persons.