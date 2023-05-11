Ghana Roots For India Amarteifio In Netflix Series

Netflix series, Queen Charlotte created by Shonda Rimes has begun receiving raving attention on the internet after its premiere on May 4.

The series is a prequel spin-off of the Netflix series Bridgerton that focuses on young Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power.

For many Ghanaians, the excitement is about the beautiful cast which includes Ghanaian names such as India Amarteifio and Adjoa Andoh who put up sterling performances in the new series.

ndia Amarteifio played the leading role of a young version of Golda Rosheuvel’s titular character in the Netflix period drama.

“She looks like me, obviously,” Golda Rosheuvel said in an interview with Netflix.

According to her, to pick an actress that could effortlessly transition the character from her older years to her younger self, she had to submit a picture of her younger self to the casting crew.

“I know I’d sent a picture of my younger self. I wanted it to be a surprise. I left it to the universe to bring us India Amartefio,” she said.

She indicated that, the wide acclaim the precision in casting has received from all those that have seen the show made her “ joyous at their reaction. We’d done our job.”

India Ria Amarteifio as she is called was born in Kingston upon Thames, London to a mother of German origin and a father of Ghanaian origin.

She made her West End debut as young Nala in The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre in 2011. She then appeared in Matilda the Musical at the Cambridge Theatre as Hortensia. Amarteifio was in the 2013 original cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in the alternating role of Violet Beauregarde. She has since gone on to do other productions. She is indeed a promising figure in the world of entertainment.