Bawumia Happy Over Progress Of GNPC Headquarters Project In T’di

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia inspected the progress of work on the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) operational headquarters at Takoradi and expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing project.

This project was a key part of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) campaign promise during the 2016 electioneering campaign.

The aim of this project is to make the Western Region the hub of the petrochemical industry in West Africa Sub-Region.

This project has been a long time coming and has been eagerly awaited by the people of the Western Region.

It is expected to create many job opportunities for the people in the area. The vice president also expressed his gratitude to the chiefs and people of the Western Region for their support of this project.

The GNPC operational headquarters will provide a state-of-the-art facility for its staff. It is expected to improve the efficiency of the operations and enhance Ghana’s position in the global petrochemical industry.

This project is one of the many projects aimed at developing the Western Region.

Dr. Bawumia expressed his commitment to the development of the Western Region.

He believes that this project, along with others, will help to reduce poverty in the region and create opportunities for the people there.

The project is well underway, and the vice president is pleased with the progress. The completion of this project will surely be a boost for the region and will help to create more job opportunities for the people there.

By Vincent Kubi