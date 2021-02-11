3 inmates in North East Region test positive to Covid-19

Three inmates in the Nalerigu prison cells in the North East Region have tested positive to Covid-19.

According to the Deputy North East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Moses Kofi Ali, a Covid-19 test was run on 10 inmates who were to be transferred from the Nalerigu prison cells to Walewale as part of inmate transfer protocols, out of which three came out positive.

“Two of the three inmates after treatment have recovered and but one is still being treated,” he noted.

Fortunately, contact tracing and eventual testing of police personnel who handled these inmates have all came out negative.

DCOP Ali made this known to the media on Wednesday February 10, 2021, after sanitation officers from Zoomlion disinfected police installations in the North East region. Other places disinfected were Nalerigu, Gambaga and Walewale police stations and police facilities.

The disinfection exercise which is being carried out across the country is being undertaken by the Ghana Police Service in collaboration with the waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

DCOP Ali observed that Covid-19 is on the surge and Nalerigu is not insulated from devastating effects of the virus. He added that since the police stations are open to the public, anyone could walk in and spread the virus unintentionally.

“However, the disinfection will allay fears and boost the morale of the personnel to discharge their duties with some level of assurances, but without losing guard on the other preventive protocols,” he stressed.

To ensure that the virus do not spread in the region, DCOP Ali, said, his personnel have been engaging in sensitization of the public on the need to wear the face mask properly while observing the other Covid-19 preventive protocols.

The North East Zonal Manager for Zoomlion, Adams Nahimu, observed that the exercise was significant because the police personnel needed to be protected so they could also protect the citizens.

He noted that this was the second time that police installations in the region were being disinfected. Adding that other government agencies within the region will be disinfected in due course.