3 Inmates Test Positive for Covid-19 At Walewale Police Station Cells

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that three inmates at the Walewale Police station cells have tested positive to Covid-19.

The North East Regional Police Crime Officer, Supt. Reuben Yao Dugah, who confirmed this to DGN Online said police officers at the Walewale police station requested that the inmates undergo screening for Covid-19 before they are transported to Tamale prisons.

“10 of the inmates samples were taken and sent to the laboratory for screening and on January 19 when the results came out 3 of the 10 tested positive for covid-19.”

According to him, the infected inmates have been isolated at the Nasia police station for treatment.

Supt Dugah disclosed that efforts were being made to identify and take samples of people and police personnel’s who the inmates have had contacts with for testing .

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale