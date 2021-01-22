Kosta Papic

Hearts of Oak trainer, Kosta Papic, has stated emphatically that clubs in the country do not have the financial muscle compared to other football nations on the continent.

And explaining what inspired his return to the country’s top flight League; he said it was not to make financial gains.

Papic, 60, returned to the Ghanaian giants after going separate ways in 2009.

The Serbian guided the Phobians to win their 20th Ghana Premier League title in that season.

He told Kumasi-based Pure FM “I signed a two-year contract with Hearts and what is in the contract is between me and the club.”

He added “Ghanaian clubs don’t have money and we are not talking about money. I would have been in China if I needed a lot of money. I am Hearts coach and will remain in Hearts.”

Last December, Papic was named as the Head Coach of Hearts of Oak, replacing Edward Nii Odoom.

He has so far performed creditably, helping Hearts to the fifth position with 15 points.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum