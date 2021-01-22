NUGS Endorse Motion for Free Tertiary Education for 2021 Academic Year

Mahama Ayariga

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) wants Parliament to consider the motion filed by Mahama Ayariga, Member of Parliament for Bawku Central seeking the suspension of payment of fees for Tertiary Institution due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

In a petition issued to the Speaker of Parliament, dated 21 January 2021, NUGS stated that it has noticed the motion moved by Mahama Ayariga, requesting the suspension of payment of fees by students in public universities.

According to NUGS,” the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a massive loss of jobs and incomes of Ghanaian workers; causing the Government of Ghana to roll out relief packages to cushion Ghanaian families and workers”.

They added, “Despite having implemented several Covid-19 alleviation relief measures to cushion Ghanaians from the economic fallout of the pandemic including suspending the payment of water and electricity tariffs by members of the public, disbursing loans to small and medium-sized businesses among others.

“Government of Ghana has implemented no such alleviation measures for Tertiary students in terms of scrapping parts or all of the fees paid by students or absorbing some”.

President of NUGS, Isaac Jay Hyde, urged all MP’s to work in the interest of the students by supporting the motion considering the massive hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ghanaian students are watching their MP’s keenly, and are urging them to do the right by the students of this country by supporting the motion moved by Mahama Ayariga”, he said.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke