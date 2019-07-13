3 Jailed 57 Years For Possessing Wee

The suspects

The Tamale High Court presided over by Justice Richard Kogyapwah, has sentenced three persons to 57 years imprisonment for illegal possession of narcotic drugs.

The three accused persons were arraigned before the Tamale High Court on , Friday July 12, 2019 on a charge of possession of narcotic drugs without lawful excuse.

The accused persons Fatawu, 29 , Masawudu Iddrisu, 20, Zakar Mahama,23 pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court convicted them on their own pleas and sentenced each of the accused to a prison term of 19 years.

Police in the Northern Region had arrested the three persons said to be ‘wee’ dealers at Savelugu.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale