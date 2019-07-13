Bawumia, MUSIGA Talk Creative Arts

Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia with MUSIGA members



Some members of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) have met with Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia.

The meeting which took place on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Jubilee House, the seat of Government, was among other things, discussed issues pertaining to the creative arts industry in Ghana.

A number of veteran musicians attended the meeting alongside the President of MUSIGA and hiplife musician, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour.

During the meeting, Dr. Bawumia commended the Union for creating the Aging Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWeF) to take care of old muscians and also for the institution of Presidential Grand Ball to celebrate music heroes and heroines.

He assured them of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government’s resolve to continue to develop the creative art industry.

BY Melvin Tarlue