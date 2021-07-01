3 Named To Probe Ejura Shooting

Ambrose Dery

Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, said the government has set up a three-member Ministerial Committee to conduct a public inquiry into the shooting incidence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, June 29.

The Committee, to be chaired by Justice George Kingsly Koomson of the Court of Appeal, has a Security Expert, Dr. Vladmir Antwi Danso, and Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte Organisation, as members, with Ms. Marie Louis-Simmons, a Principal State Attorney, as the Secretary.

It has up to July 9, 2021, to complete its work and present the recommendations to the government.

The Ejura incident claimed two lives; Nasiru Yussif and Murtala Mohammed, both in their 20s and injured four others.

Mr. Dery, who led a government delegation to Ejura on Thursday to ascertain the situation on the ground, said investigations had begun.

The delegation comprised the Director-General of the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Commissioner of Police Ken Yeboah, and representatives of the National and Regional Security Councils.

As part of the working visit, the members interacted with the Ejura Traditional Council, Municipal Police Command and met with the bereaved families.

Mr. Dery said the government was saddened by the loss of three precious lives in the mayhem and that it would get to the bottom of the issue, appealing to the youth to exercise restraint.

The incident was triggered by the death of one Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka, 45, who was said to have been brutally assaulted while returning home on a motorbike last Saturday night.

What began as a peaceful demonstration on Monday, following the burial of Kaaka, turned violent as the protesters clashed with security personnel detailed to maintain order.

The deceased has since been buried.

The Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, lauded the Ejura Traditional Council for its support to the families of victims.

GNA