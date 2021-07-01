NDC Commiserates With Affected Families In Ejura Shooting Incident

The leadership of Ghana’s main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has visited the families of victims of the recent shooting incident at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The party said the visit was to show solidarity with the affected families and commiserate with them as they mourned their beloved ones.

“We are here to pay our condolences to the families affected by this unfortunate incident,” Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer, told the media on the sidelines of a funeral service for the departed souls at Dagomba-Line, Ejura.

Two young men, Nasiru Yussif and Murtala Mohammed, both in their 20s lost their lives in Tuesday’s June 29 mayhem and had since been buried in line with Islamic tradition.

The incident was triggered by the death of one Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka, 45, who was said to have been brutally assaulted while returning home on a motorbike on Saturday night, June 26.

He died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) three days after the attack after his transfer from the Ejura Government Hospital.

What began as a peaceful demonstration on Monday, following the burial of Kaaka, turned violent as the protesters clashed with the security personnel detailed to maintain order, leading to the shooting of the two young men.

Four other people, who sustained various degrees of injuries in the tragedy, were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Two of the injured have since been discharged.

Mr Gyamfi said the party was worried about the death of the two young men and prayed for their souls.

“We are demanding justice for the precious lives lost,” he noted, saying nobody should be shielded in the course of investigations into the incident.

The NDC Communications Director said those responsible for the death of the two young men and Kaaka ought to be dealt with following the law.

The party leadership had earlier visited the Ejura Government Hospital to interact with those still on admission, saying the NDC wished them a speedy recovery.

Those making the trip for the funeral service included Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, NDC Director of Elections, George Opare-Addo, National Youth Organizer, Augustine Andrews, the Regional Chairman, and other executive members of the main opposition party.

Alhaji Abdul Wahab Alhassan, Spokesperson for the Dagomba-Line Muslim Community, said the bereaved families were grateful to the party for the visit.

GNA