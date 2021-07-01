Kasoa Cops Murder: Court Fails To Empanel Jurors

An Accra High Court presided over by Justice El-Freda Denkyi was unable to empanel jurors, for the third consecutive time, to commence the trial of Eric Kojo Duah, the alleged killer of two Kasoa police officers.

Duah allegedly shot and killed the two police officers on the Kasoa-Buduburam-Aprah road in August 2019.

When the case was called on Thursday morning, the judge said, “the Court is having challenges in getting the jurors present in court to be empanelled.”

The case was then adjourned to July 15, 2021, to get the jurors to ensure the hearing of the alleged murder case.

The lawyer of the accused person had applied for bail, but the prosecution said they were not served.

The accused is currently on remand.

Duah is being held on two counts of murder for allegedly shooting and killing General Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal and Lance Corporal Michael Dzamesi, who were on task force duty on the Kasoa- Buduburam-Accra road on August 28, 2019.

The Prosecution said the officers allegedly asked Duah, who was driving an unregistered vehicle to stop, but he ignored them.

According to the Prosecution, the officers who had a service vehicle under their command chased him and Duah pulled a pistol from his car and shot the officers in turns.

While Awal died instantly, Dzamesi died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

GNA