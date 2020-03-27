3 Pastors, 4 Club Owners Arrested

Three pastors and four night club owners have been arrested by the police in Accra for defying the government’s four-week ban on social activities.

The arrested persons are Pastor Emmanuel Lord Tetteh and Pastor David Van–Duk, both clergymen of the Breaking Yolk Church, Klagon; and Pastor Isaac Asare, the founder of Christ The Foundation Holy Spirit Church located at Ngleshie Amanfrom behind Whyte Gate Hotel.

The night club owners are Nhyiraba Kojo of Nhyiraba Kojo Pub located at Tema Community 18, Francisca Kpodo, Uche Joseph and Emmanuel Ihwoma also of Octopus Night Club located at Baatsonaa.

The owners of the night club, according to the police, had opened business with several persons in attendance, which raised health concerns in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo on March 15, 2020 announced the suspension of all public gatherings, closing down schools to help prevent the further spread of the virus in the country.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police, DSP Effia Tenge, who briefed the media, said the arrests were done on March 23, 2020 at Baatsona, Klagon and Ngleshie Amanfrom.

She said at Baatsona, the divisional commander, C/Supol/Mr. Julius Kpebbson, led the operation.

Around 1:30am, the Divisional Monitoring Officer for the night led a team of police officers to Nhyiraba Kojo Pub and Octopus Night Clubs where more than 200 persons were engaged in merrymaking.

She said suspect Nhyiraba Kojo owner of Nhyiraba Kojo Pub was arrested but the revelers were dispersed for the place to be locked up.

She continued that upon reaching Octopus Night Club, several other persons had also gathered there for a similar purpose.

DSP Tenge said owners of the place including two Nigerians and a Ghanaian were also arrested and the place closed down.

Continuing she said “around 11am on the same day, the Nglishie Amanfro District patrol team led by the district commander arrested and brought suspect Pastor Isaac Asare, the founder of Christ the Foundation Holy Spirit Church for holding church service.

The suspects, she said, had been charged for unlawful assembly and causing nuisance and would be sent to court for prosecution even though they had currently been granted bail to be reporting daily.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey