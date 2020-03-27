NDA Starts Maternity Project In Tolon District

NDA CEO, Dr. Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya, with Salifu Saeed at the sod cutting ceremony

The Northern Development Authority (NDA) has cut sod for the construction of a maternity ward for the people of Gbu Lahigu in the Tolon District of the Northern Region.

The project forms part of the NDA’s Infrastructure Poverty Eradication Program (IPEP).

The Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Savannah and North East regions will all benefit from the NDA’s projects.

Some of the projects to be undertaken include roads, schools, CHPS compounds, bridge, boreholes and hospitals.

The construction of the maternity ward at Gbu Lahigu is expected to be completed within six months.

The NDA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya, at the sod cutting ceremony of the Gbu Lahigu maternity ward said the projects that would be rolled out by the NDA was intended to reduce poverty and make life better for people in the five regions of the North.

According to the NDA CEO, President Akufo-Addo is committed to ensure that poverty is eradicated or minimize for social balance.

“The next four to five months, northern Ghana will witness massive infrastructural development,” he said.

He appealed to constructors to ensure that they do quality works and met the deadline of six months and handover the projects to the NDA.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, thanked the NDA CEO on behalf of his fellow regional ministers for the implementation of the developmental projects in their various regions.

He assured NDA that the various coordinating councils would support the growth of the projects as well as monitoring contractors to ensure there was value for money.

“We are not going to allow any contractor to do shoddy jobs, if they want to be paid they should work according to the guidelines of the project,” he said.

A nurse at the Gbu Lahigu CHPS compound, Fuseina Yakubu, told DAILY GUIDE that the construction of a maternity ward in the community would reduce home deliveries and their attendant challenges.

In a related development, the NDA also cut sod for the construction of a road and bridge at Kalegu and Jeji in the Nanumba North District of the Northern Region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale