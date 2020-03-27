CAF Fines Ghana $10,000… For Stars-Bafana Pitch Invasion

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has fined Ghana $10,000 for a pitch invasion which interrupted the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying home fixture against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana last November in Cape Coast.

An intruder launched a run onto the pitch in the 84th minute, which suspended the game temporarily.

A hot chase by over 10 security officers which resulted in a spectacle tracked down the invader.

“The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has fined Ghana an amount of US$10,000 for the invasion of the field of play by a soccer fan.

This is in relation to the incident that occurred at the latter stages of the Black Stars’ win over South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on November 14, 2019,” the FA announced on its website.

“CAF Disciplinary Board fined Ghana the amount of US$10,000 for the incident after studying the reports from the match officials.”

Later identified as Awal Suleman, the invader was arrested by the police and put before court.

He was charged with breaching public disturbance laws and fined GH¢2,400 (€384).

“There is a need for lovers of our national teams to behave appropriately within the laws of game,” GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo said.

“This is really important because our actions have consequences for the GFA and the state at large. We will continue to educate the patrons of the game but there will be mechanisms to ensure that fans who cause the nation to lose money in this manner are brought to book,” he disclosed.

Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus hit the back of the net in Ghana’s 2-0 win.