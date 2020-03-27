Amin Bonsu Admonishes Muslims On Covid-19

Sheikh Dr. Amin Bonsu

Sheikh Dr. Amin Bonsu, Chairman of the Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM), has charged members of the faith to continue to pray on Mondays and Thursdays against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, he expressed satisfaction with the national day of fasting and prayers which the President directed Ghanaians to undertake; and the Muslims did yesterday in addition.

To Muslims he said “they should all adhere to the basic preventive measures announced by the Ministry of Health.”

He said we should acknowledge our sins and ask for forgiveness from God, pointing out that human beings had gone against the laws of God by engaging in acts like homosexuality. There is the need, he said, for those engaged in these acts to desist from them and seek the face of God.

He charged Muslims to pray for those afflicted with the virus so that their health would be restored.

During these moments he asked that all Ghanaians should reflect upon their lives and be closer to God.

“This is not the time for distress but reflection upon our lives. May God heal the sick and protect the rest from the virus,” he prayed in conclusion.

Dr. Amin Bonsu was one of the Islamic clergy who took part in the Islamic intercession at Jubilee House recently and he was the proprietor of the Amen Scientific Herbal Centre with branches in major locations in the country.

By A.R. Gomda