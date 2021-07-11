3 Robbers Get 210 Years

A Circuit Court at Techiman in the Bono East Region presided by Alexander Graham has sentenced three persons to 210 years imprisonment for armed-robbery.

The culprits, Iddrisu Tampuri, Yussif Salifu and Kwame Owusu age 18, 19 and 32 respectively were arrested by the Police in 2019 after they went on a highway robbery expedition on the Wenchi-Sunyani road, the Court.

They were found guilty of a number of crimes including armed-robbery, and the Court convicted and sentenced them to 70 years imprisonment each.

Their accomplice, popularly called ‘Red’ however, managed to escape.

GNA