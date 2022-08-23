3 Robbers Gunned Down At Obosomase

A gang of three armed robbers has been shot dead by the Police as one has been arrested at Obosomase-Akuapem in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The suspects believed to be armed robbers whose names were only given as Ahwireng, Akroma, and Elisha, all natives of the town were killed in a shoot-out with the police at Aroma junction, a suburb of Obosomase-Akuapem on Tuesday afternoon.

Two of them namely: Ahwireng and Akroma are all ex-convicts.

Reports gathered indicated that the robbers after their operations were given a hot chase by the Police from Accra where they had undertaken a robbery operation.

However, in an exchange of gunshots, the Police managed to kill the three on the spot.

The bodies have since been deposited at a certain morgue for preservation.

Meanwhile, the identity of the suspect who is currently in the custody of the police is yet to be established.

BY Daniel Bampoe