3-Year-Old Boy Dies In LilWin’s Car Crash

The late Tawiah Ampomah

The car crash involving popular Kumawood actor LilWin has claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy.

The young victim, Tawiah Ampomah, sustained severe injuries in the accident and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Victoria Nketiah, a relative of the deceased, confirmed the heartbreaking news.

She explained that her in-law, Tawiah’s father, was driving the vehicle that collided with LilWin’s car.

The accident occurred in front of Grace Baptist Church at Amakom in Kumasi on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Tawiah was in the front seat with his father when the collision happened, leading to the child’s fatal injuries and his father’s critical condition.

The father is currently receiving treatment at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

“Tawiah Ampomah passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the hospital, and his father is in critical condition at KATH,” Victoria Nketiah said during an interview with Angel FM.

“My in-law’s family accompanied the police to view the boy’s body at the morgue.”

Victoria noted that the police have yet to complete their investigation into the accident.

She expressed concerns about the initial response to the incident, indicating that the focus was primarily on LilWin, with less attention given to the child who had died.

“Our concern is that the child was overlooked when the incident happened, as everyone focused on LilWin. The media, too, has prioritized LilWin over addressing the child’s death and finding solutions,” she noted.

“LilWin’s management visited the hospital to discuss supporting the family. We’ve asked them to wait until the police investigation concludes,” Victoria added.

The accident left LilWin and two others injured. All injured parties were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit.

Eyewitnesses reported that LilWin, who sustained minor injuries, was receiving medical treatment but managed to attend the premiere of his new movie, “A Country Called Ghana,” at the KNUST CCB Auditorium later that day.

LilWin was on his way to actress Matilda Asare’s mother’s funeral at the time of the accident.

The police investigation is ongoing, aiming to determine the cause of the crash and to address the tragic outcome.