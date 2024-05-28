3-Year-Old Boy In LilWin’s Accident Buried

The 3-year-old boy who tragically died in a car crash involving popular Kumawood actor Lilwin has been laid to rest.

Emmanuel Richard Ampomah was mourned by family at his burial grounds in Kumasi, where tears flowed as they said their final goodbye.

Little Emmanuel sustained severe injuries in the accident and was declared dead upon arrival at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

He was in his father’s car when it collided head-on with Lilwin’s vehicle.

The accident occurred in front of Grace Baptist Church at Amakom in Kumasi on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The young boy was in the front seat with his father, when the collision happened, leading to his fatal injuries.

Photos from the burial showed a heart-wrenching scene, with Emmanuel’s parents and other relatives gathered to pay their respects and bid farewell to the beloved child.

The accident has sparked significant attention and sorrow within the community, with many expressing their condolences to the grieving family.

Lilwin’s management team has reportedly reached out to offer their support to the family, although the police have not yet completed their investigation into the accident.